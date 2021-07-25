Pictures GAA and community gathers to make Cycle for Cathail a great success in Mountmellick

The Cycle for Cathail fundraiser in Mountmellick over the weekend organised by the Rock GAA club and others in the community should make a big difference to brave little Cathail Dooley and his family.

Aged just four, Cathail fom Mountmellick was only diagnosed a month ago with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and immediately began intensive chemotherapy in Our Ladies Children’s Hospital in Crumlin.

The son of Sarah Dooley from The Rock and Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick, Cathail has an older brother aged 6 and twin two year old brothers. It will be a long road for the family as Cathail will need an estimated two to three years of treatments.

To help the family to cope financially, the Rock GAA club, long supported by the Dooley family, held a cyclothon all day this Saturday July 24 from 8am to 8pm, outside SuperValu Mountmellick.

They hoped to raise €25,000 between bucket collections and an online fundraiser. More than €18,000 by Sunday, July 25.

TO DONATE TAP HERE

Cycling for Cathail on Saturday morning were Kevin Wall and J.J Reddin TAP NEXT TO SEE THE NEXT PHOTO.