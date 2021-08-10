10/08/2021

Public invited to have their say on plan for Laois town

Mountrath Town Strategy Group are currently working with Consultants to ‘ReImagine Mountrath’ and have a Town Plan developed. 

The final Plan will be used in the future to access funding for the town. ''This is a fantastic opportunity for Mountrath and we want to hear your views and opinions," say the Strategy Group.

The Consultants will be in Medals and Trophies 4 U (the Hub) on Tuesday, August 17 from 12 noon to 5pm to give everyone a chance to call in and chat to them. 

And also on Tuesday, August 17 in the Amenity Park there will be a youth outdoor workshop from 5.30pm to 7pm and an adult outdoor workshop from 7pm to 8.30pm.

A survey is being carried out by the Consultants at the moment. The closing date for the survey is Tuesday, August 17 at 12 midnight. It can be completed online or it will be available in hard copy on the day to fill out. 

"We need you to come out in force on the day to ensure that your voice and opinion is heard and that developments that will benefit everyone can be included," say the Strategy Group.

"We have one chance to do this and we would encourage everyone to come out and voice their opinions. Please pass on the word to any group or individual who you think might be interested."

