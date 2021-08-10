Rodent droppings and flies spotted in some kitchens by food inspectors

FILE PHOTO
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has reported that ten Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses during the month of July for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.
The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).
Seven Closure Orders was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:
Three Closure Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:
One Improvement Order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on:
Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in July include:
Commenting, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, expressed particular concern over the large number of Enforcement Orders in July and emphasised that food businesses have a responsibility to maintain clean and hygienic premises.
“It is essential for food businesses to understand the importance of food safety and encourage good food safety practices among their staff, particularly through ongoing staff training. Enforcement Orders are served on food businesses only when a risk to consumer health has been identified or where there are a number of ongoing breaches of food legislation. Closure Orders are not served for minor breaches. It is clear that some food businesses are not complying with the law and are potentially putting their customers’ health at serious risk,” said Dr Byrne.
Details of the food businesses served with Enforcement Orders are published on the FSAI’s website at www.fsai.ie. Closure Orders and Improvement Orders will remain listed in the enforcement reports on the website for a period of three months from the date of when a premises is adjudged to have corrected its food safety issue, with Prohibition Orders being listed for a period of one month.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.