Three Youth Services in Laois to benefit from €17,500 funding

Sean Fleming TD., Minister of State at the Department of Finance has confirmed confirm that Laois Offaly Education and Training Board has been approved for €17,500 funding under a new Resilience and Effectiveness Initiative.
Funding provided under the Resilience and Effectiveness Initiative helps smaller youth services to increase their youth work provision. It benefits organisations that have been facing cost pressures, including those that have seen a reduction in service provision in recent years
Laois Offaly Education and Training Board have identified 3 Youth Services which will benefit from funding under this new initiative. These groups play a valuable role in the lives of young people and in our communities throughout both counties.
"I would like to thank all involved in these services for their work and commitment and look forward to the young people supported through these groups benefitting from this additional funding," stated Minister Fleming.
