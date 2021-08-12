Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of missing man (21)

Jordan Choppin
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jordan Choppin, 21 years, who is missing from his home in Roscrea, Co.Tipperary since Tuesday 10th August, 2021.
Jordan is described as being approximately 5’6” in height with a stocky build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Gardaí and Jordan's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Jordan's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Roscrea on (035) 0524230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
