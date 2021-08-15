Togher sports ground plan is an 'excellent idea' – Fleming

Sean Fleming T.D. has said that the proposals by Portlaoise Rugby Club to develop a sports ground green infrastructure facility at their grounds in Togher is an excellent proposal which should be fully supported.

The club recently carried out public consultation on their proposals and I believe this is an excellent opportunity for sporting organisations in Portlaoise and County Laois, as well as for Portlaiose Rugby Club.

There is a crying need for sports facilities both indoor and outdoor for a number of sports in Portlaoise. It makes absolute sense if sporting organisations can work together with the various public bodies to ensure we have the best and most modern facilities available for people in the Portlaoise area.

The Rugby Club has plans to improve their own facilities, they also believe this is an opportunity to maximise the grounds for community and to build partnerships with other local sporting organisations (e.g. basketball, hockey, athletics, tennis etc.) and an outdoor space could be dedicated for developing facilities for them. This could include multi-use ball courts depending on the demand. The indoor hall could also be used for these sports.

The availability such a large sporting facility which has tremendous potential is an opportunity not to be missed. Togher is a recognised sporting area and is adjacent to the motorway with great ease of access for sports persons and spectators alike.

I would ask Laois County Council to actively support this proposal, Portlaoise is one of the fastest growing towns in Ireland and needs sport and recreational facilities for the entire population both young and old.