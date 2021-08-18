Over 7.5 million litres of water saved in Laois in Leakage Reduction Programme since 2018, says Irish Water

Irish Water, working in partnership with Laois County Council, says it has saved over 1.7 million litres of water per day across Co Laois as a result of leakage reduction and repair works this year.

That is enough water to supply over 13,000 people per day.

''The works involved replacing old and damaged water mains as well as providing new service connections; find and fixing leaks; and controlling and managing pressure more effectively to improve security of water supply.

''This has significantly reduced the number of bursts, water outages and incidents of low water pressure, resulting in a more reliable water supply for homes and businesses in Laois. Irish Water working with Laois County Council are committed to working with local communities across Laois to ensure the reduction of leakage levels in the county going forward.

''Since the commencement of these extensive works at the start of 2021, 3.4km of new water mains were installed in Church Avenue, Stradbally; Colliers Lane, Portlaoise; and Tonduff, Abbeyleix saving over 118,000 litres daily.

''54-old lead service connections have been replaced in Brockley Park, Stradbally and O’Daly Terrace, Rathdowney increasing the security of supply. In Mountmellick Road, Portlaoise, installation of pressure reducing valves (PRV) has significantly improved water pressure for homes and businesses saving 120,000 litres a day.

''Through our Find and Fix Scheme, 54 public side leaks have been repaired in Portlaoise, Mountmellick, Portarlington and Rathdowney saving a significant 1.2 million litres of water per day. The First Fix for Free scheme saw 48 households have leaks on their property’s external supply pipe repaired at no cost to them.

''These free private side repairs resulted in a daily saving of 350,000 litres. The First Fix Free scheme offers free leak investigations and repairs to customers where a constant flow of water is found on their external water supply pipe.

''These extensive leakage reduction works have helped reduce demand for treated water in these areas helping to safeguard the security of supply for the future. Irish Water continues to mobilise crews across the county to find leaks and carry out repairs on the supply network in collaboration with Laois County Council and our Regional Contractor, Ward and Buke.''

Commenting on the works, Joe Carroll, Regional Lead with Irish Water’s Leakage Reduction Programme, said, “Since being involved in the Leakage Reduction Programme across County Laois, I have seen first-hand how efforts to tackle leakage through the different types of work streams have directly benefited local residents and businesses.

''In 2018 the rate of leakage nationally was 46%, by the end of 2019 it was 42% and we are currently on course to achieve a national leakage rate of 38% by the end of 2021. We would like to thank the communities, businesses, homeowners and commuters for their patience and cooperation as we continue to deliver vital network improvement works across the county helping safeguard the water supply.”

Tom O'Carroll, Executive Engineer Laois County Council, said “As a result of the collaborative work between Irish Water and Laois County Council, local communities across Laois are enjoying a more secure and reliable water supply.

''Fixing leaks can be complicated with over 63,000km of water pipe in Ireland. Most leaks aren’t visible, resulting in precious water being lost, but we are making progress and efforts to reduce leakage are continuing through the national Leakage Reduction Programme. We remain committed to successfully delivering this programme of works and improving the overall water supply in County Laois.’’

Irish Water continues to work in partnership with local authorities across Ireland to reduce leaks every day. As part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme, €500 million is being invested up to the end of 2021 to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing old and damaged water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy. For more information, please visit www.water.ie/reducingleaks.

''Irish Water continues to work with our Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services. Irish Water would like to remind people to follow the HSE COVID-19 advice and ensure frequent handwashing.''