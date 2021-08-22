Sale confirmed of old Parochial House and landmark site in Portlaoise

The sale has been confirmed of the old Parochial House and site in Portlaoise.

The landmark site, across the road from SS Peter & Paul’s Church, has been sold for an undisclosed sum, the details of which are said to be subject to a confidentiality agreement.

Details of the sale are confirmed in this week's edition of Portlaoise Parish Link Up magazine.

The property had been on the market for five years.

Monsignor John Byrne PP says in the Link Up that “that the details of the sale are subject to a confidentiality agreement with the purchaser” and “we will be able to give details in due course."

“This completes the sale of the eight acres occupied by the schools, Presentation Convent and the parochial houses,” notes the Link Up.

The sale is described as marking the end of another era in the history of Portleix House, which was used as a residence for the parish priest and curates from 1912 until the late 1980s. The house dates from the early 1800s.

In latter times it had contained office space and was home to the parish centre prior to the development of the new centre.

“We wish the purchaser – who has also purchased the remainder of the site including the two houses and also the neighbouring property from the Presentation Sisters – the very best in developing these properties,” says the Link Up.

“We are confident that the new development of this very strategic site will enhance the town of Portlaoise.”

It's understood the parish will continue to have use of the other house on the site for the time being and that the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball Club will continue to use the outdoor courts.

The convent site is being developed by Sophia Housing, after it was donated to Laois County Council by the Presentation Sisters. Plans for 52 housing units are being advanced for that site.

The Link Up also notes the parish sale of a site a Knockmay, adjoining Scoil Bhride in 2020 for €395,000. A nursing home and housing for the elderly are under construction there.