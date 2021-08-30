Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Three Laois projects set to benefit under CLÁR funding

Three Laois projects are to share €129,516 in CLÁR funding to support schools, playgrounds, infrastructure projects and community organisations across the country. 

The Laois projects are:

Ballyfin Community Development Association: €49,499.87 - Provision of a children’s playground. Safe surfacing, seating, fencing, Biodiversity and sensory planting

St. Aengus Soccer Club Mounrath:  €30,517.32 - Construction of two accessible toilets with associated septic tank and biodiversity planting

Raheen National School : €49,500 -Provide safer access and a pedestrian crossing. 

Welcoming the funding, Deputy Charlie Flanagan said, “I am pleased to confirm that three projects under CLÁR Measure 1 & 2 have been successful. The projects will provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths and traffic calming measures. 

"This measure also continues to support projects that help adapt the environs of schools and community facilities to help meet challenges arising from the pandemic.  “

Sean Fleming, Minister of State at the Department of Finance said that the "funding will make a great difference to each project and benefit so many people in the communities. I look forward to seeing work commencing for each project and would like to acknowledge the great work of all involved in these local communities.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett said, "Recreation is vital to our health and wellbeing, so news of this funding for outdoor amenities in rural Ireland is very welcome. I’m delighted to see that three projects in Laois are set to benefit."

 

