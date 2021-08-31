Four-year-old Cathail Holohan becomes an honorary member of An Garda Síochána

Cathail in his mini Garda car
Four year old Cathail Holohan has become an honorary member of An Garda Síochána.
Cathail was presented with a mini Garda car by the Portlaoise Community Policing Unit, along with an induction pack.
Cathail is the son Sarah Dooley from The Rock and Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick.
He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia earlier this summer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
Mum Sarah Dooley said, "Cathail had the best day ever he's garda buddys that came out to him were just amazing and the Little Blue Heroes for organising it all too you all made our boy so happy and he cannot wait to go on his adventures with you. The first stop was kirwan Park to the bingo to arrest nanny Ann that just was brilliant.''
