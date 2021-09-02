Calmer conditions hoped for the rescheduled take off of the Portlaoise Plane

A new date and venue has been set for an event marking the Portlaoise Plane's return to Laois.

The Col James Fitzmaurice Commemoration Committee in association with the Laois Heritage Society is looking forward to welcoming the local community to the showcasing of the Portlaoise Plane, take 2!

The rescheduled event will take place on Sunday, September 12 at 2pm at a new location to minimize weather disruption. The Laois Music Centre (formerly Scoil Mhuire) on Church Avenue, is the new venue.

The original event scheduled for Heritage Week was completely booked out, with a long cancellation list. Because of this, the committee asks that if you can no longer make it we ask that you email portlaoiseplane@gmail.com com so we can free up and reallocate places. If you don't need all allocated tickets, please also let them know.

Anybody attending is asked to arrive 15 minutes before the event begins at 1:45pm. The organisers cannot guarantee entry once the event begins as we must respect our wonderful musicians and other attendees.

Just a reminder, due to Covid-19 restrictions, you must check in with one of the stewards at the marked entry and sanitise your hands. Please understand that as everybody must be checked in there may be delays when admitting many people – please be patient, the safety of everyone attending is of the utmost importance to us.

As they are exhibiting in a confined space, people attending are also ask that you kindly adhere to social distancing and as it may not be possible to remain 2 metres apart, we encourage you to wear a mask.

A film crew and photographers will be in attendance to document this event so if you have any issue being in the background, please notify the organisers in advance and let a steward know on the day so we can do our best to accommodate you.

"Many thanks to you all for sharing this special occasion with us – this incredible story continues, and we look forward to having a suitable home for the Portlaoise Plane for public display in due course," said the organisers.

Anybody attending is asked to familiarise themselves with the event Terms and Conditions as follows

I agree to the terms and conditions by attending this event you are accepting the following terms and conditions and agreeing to be bound by them and to comply by all applicable laws and regulations

Attendees should be present at the appointed place at least 15 minutes in advance of the event start time

Attendees shall abide by Public Health advice in relation to social distancing, handwashing, respiratory hygiene, and the use of PPE equipment where required

Laois Heritage Society recommends downloading the HSE app

Event management reserves the right of admission even if a reservation has been made

Latecomers cannot be admitted

Event management accepts no responsibility for possessions lost or stolen

Event management reserves the right to make changes to these term and conditions at any time without prior notice