Laois Priest Fr William Treacy publishes 12th book at the age of 102 in Seattle

Fr. William Treacy has published his 12th book at the age of 102.

Titled ‘The Path Least Taken - The Life and Reflections of Fr. William Treacy over his Seventy-Six Year Ministry in America,’ the book does as it title suggests in compiling a selection of the Ballyquaid native’s writings, thoughts and reflections over nearly eight decades spent as a priest in the American north west.

The book was compiled by his nephew, John Phelan and edited by Liz McQuaid. It was launched by Fr. Bobby Fletcher, a fellow native of Ballyquaid, at the Mass Pit Mass in Ballyquaid, Borris-in-Ossory on Sunday, August 15.

The location was fitting as Fr Treacy was instrumental in having the Ballyquaide Mass Pit restored in 2006, where he celebrated the first Mass at the Pit following its restoration.

John Phelan notes said that his uncle is still very active and that, at 102 years, he must be the oldest active Catholic Priest in the world.

“I did the compiling of the work etc with very close liaising with him every week over the last two years. Without fail we kept in touch and his Secretary Carol Bohmbach who works with him every Monday was also a good help,’’ said John.

The book is dedicated to Fr. Treacy’s niece, Marian Phelan who passed away on August 31, 2020.

In his introduction to the book, Fr. Treacy notes that the book is a sharing of some of his experiences during his 77-years as a priest.

He has spent 76 years in the Seattle area. ''The ministries I had there were far different from what I expected in Ireland. This book details the many paths I took on the road of life,” he writes.

His story begins with his birth in Ballyquaid on May 31, 1919, the first of four children born to John and Mary Delaney Treacy. His early education was in Killadooley and then St. Kieran’s College, Kilkenny where he won a senior hurling medal in 1937, the same year he graduated.

Along with 52 classmates he was ordained a priest in the college chapel of St. Patrick’s Seminary Maynooth on June 18 1944 at the age of 25. He volunteered for service to Seattle and was granted permission to go there in February 1945 by the then Bishop of Ossory, Patrick Collier.

Fr. Treacy’s output and work over the years was prodigious to say the very least.

The book is a compilation of some of his writings over his time in Seattle which feature his own thoughts and reflections on his own life in Ireland and the States and on many of the great issues of the day, including interfaith matters, education, vocations, war and peace, death, love and friendship, finding God and God in suffering.

Interfaith cooperation and understanding is one of the great themes of Fr. Treacy’s life, as underlined by his close friendship with the late Lithuanian born Rabbi Raphael Levine.

It was a friendship which began when Fr. Treacy was appointed as the Catholic representative for a half hour TV programme dealing with interfaith understanding. The half hour program featured a dialogue between Fr. Treacy, Rabbi Levine and a Protestant pastor.

The series of Sunday evening TV conversations, called Challenge, started in 1960 and ran weekly for 14 years.

Fr Treacy recalls that, ‘’We discussed issues of the day, religious tolerance, education, religious feasts and fasts, attitudes to death and dying, Moses and the commandments. The station, KOMO-TV, estimated the program had an audience of 300,000 people each week. The program received a National Award from the National Conference of Christians and Jews in 1962 for excellence in religious broadcasting.’’

Interfaith understanding also underpinned the co- founding by Fr Treacy and Rabbi Levine of Camp Brotherhood in the late 1960s. This involved the purchase of a 300-acre farm near Mount Vernon that would act as a retreat centre where people of different faiths could meet and get to know each other. Over time, Fr Treacy made the venue available for many interfaith groups such as Kids4 Peace which brought Israeli and Palestinian kids together.

Camp Brotherhood was renamed The Treacy - Levine Center in 2014 and, since 2016 is home to Camp Korey where children with severe medical challenges can experience a free week during summer. Fr Treacy continues to live there.

Concluding his introduction to the new book, Fr. Treacy writes, ‘’I have no regrets about my decision to leave Ossory and come to Seattle. Ireland had blessed me with faith such as I observed in my neighbours when we attended Sunday Mass in Killasmeestia. That was the faith that I shared with those I met throughout my many ministries in Seattle.

''Many times, memory took me back to Ireland and its wonderful people. Now I hope to meet you through the pages of this book.’’

Fr. Treacy’s book costs €20. On the night of the launch, all proceeds went to the Mass Pit, Ballyquaid Funds. The book is available to purchase from All Books, in Lyster Sq, Portlaoise and from John Phelan in Ballyquaid, Borris in Ossory. Tel 087-6156808 email jphelan@gmx.com