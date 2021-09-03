2020 boil water notice in Laois finally lifted

Irish Water has finally solved a problem unsafe water supply in Laois nearly a year since it came into force.

The utility has announced that, following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE), the Boil Water Notice impacting customers supplied by The Strand Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect and the water is safe to drink.

The supply serves the area around Ballickmoyler in east Laois not far from Carlow and Kildare. Estates in the Arles and Killeen villages were left without a safe drinking supply.

Irish Water said the notice was issued on Friday 13 November 2020 as a precautionary measure to protect public health following a review of disinfection processes at the plant. It said the review was completed as part of Irish Water’s National Disinfection Programme and identified issues with the treatment process which compromised the disinfection process. Irish Water’s drinking water compliance and operational experts worked to resolve the situation as quickly and as safely as possible.

The company added that following a number of satisfactory water samples and an audit of the treatment plant, the Boil Water notice was lifted.

John Gavin works with Irish Water.

“Irish Water acknowledges and understands the impact of this boil water notice on the 6 customers affected in The Stand area and we sincerely regret any inconvenience caused. We are grateful to the media, elected representatives and members of the public who shared the information and for customers’ patience while we worked to improve water quality. Irish Water’s priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus,” he said.

Irish Water came in for stinging criticism at Laois County Council in April 2021. Councillors Ben Brennan, Aisling Moran and Padraig Fleming questioned why it was taking so long to restore the supply and also challenged the firm over money already spent.

Irish Water added that if customers have any queries regarding this Boil Water Notice and the lifting of it they should contact Irish Water directly on our customer care helpline, open 24/7, on 1800 278 278.

The company said it continues to work at this time with its Local Authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.