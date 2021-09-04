Laois hospital patients can give their views on services

Laois people who attend hospital in Portlaoise or elsewhere during September will be invited to give their views on how they got and how Covid-19 affected their care as part of the annual National Inpatient Experience Survey.

Run by the Health Information and Quality Authority, it will ask patients about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the care they received and will give them the opportunity to share their experiences, as well as to say what improvements they believe are necessary in Irish hospitals.

This year patients will be asked about admission to hospital, the ward environment, care and treatment, discharge from hospital, as well as additional questions about their experiences in hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as staff communication while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and contact with family and friends given visitor restrictions.

HIQA says an estimated 25,000 patients will be eligible to participate in this year’s survey. Since 2017, almost 40,000 patients have completed the survey nationally.

All patients aged over 16 years-of-age who spend 24 hours or more in hospital and are discharged during the month of September are eligible to participate.

Eligible patients will receive a survey by post at the end of October. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on 17 December 2021.

The findings of the 2021 survey will be published in 2022.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD said: “The National Inpatient Experience Survey is an invaluable tool that gives patients a direct say in improving the quality and the safety of our health service".

Speaking about the survey, Rachel Flynn, HIQA’s Director of Health Information and Standards and Director of the National Care Experience Programme, said: “This has been another very challenging year for hospital staff as well as for patients and their families.

“Now, more than ever, it is vital that we develop our understanding of patients’ experiences in Irish hospitals.

“The person receiving care and support should be at the core of everything and services should work together to achieve the best possible outcomes for them. It is through this survey we can hear from patients and assess how person-centred hospital care is.”

Paul Reid, CEO of the HSE, said: “I would like to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of all our hospital staff over the past 18 months and would ask that you continue to encourage all eligible patients to complete this year’s survey.

“Listening to our patients and learning from their experience can help us to make improvements, to better understand what matters to patients and maintain trust and confidence in our hospitals and services.”

To find out more about National Inpatient Experience Survey, visit www.yourexperience.ie.

The findings will be published on the website where the results of previous surveys can also be found.