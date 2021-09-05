Deadline looms for Laois towns to get grants to spruce up their buildings

The deadline is looming for people in Mountrath, Mountmellick, Rathdowney, Ballinakill and Ballylinan to tap into a share of €260,000 to upgrade and enhancement of shopfronts and street facades.

Applicants in the five towns can avail of the supports through the Town and Village Streetscape Enhancement Scheme 2021. Administered by Laois County Council, grants of up to €8,000 per building are available in specific areas of these towns announced by the government under the “Our Rural Future” Strategy.

The closing date is 5pm, Tuesday, September 7. Denise Rainey works at the council's Business Support Unit. She explained the application process.

“Grants are available for up to 70% for individual premises and 80% for joint premises. A 100% grant rate applies to people undertaking painting works themselves. Now is the time to avail of this opportunity and we will support communities in whatever way we can to ensure that each town gets a good level of support under the scheme,” she said.

Cllr Conor Bergin, Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council welcome this scheme and the support from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

"The aim of the Scheme is to improve the visual appearance of our urban streetscapes which increases pride and confidence in our towns and villages, making them more attractive places to live, work and do business. We in Laois County Council look forward to working with communities and the owners of business and residential premises in these towns and villages,” he said.

For further information log onto www.laois.ie or call Sheila Cahill 0578664105 or e-mail businesssupport@laoiscoco.ie Applications must be made online at www.laois.ie