08/09/2021

Much-loved midlands teen dies after cancer battle

Alanna Lenehan

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Brave teenager Alanna Lenehan has died after a battle with cancer, her family have said.

Rhode teen Alanna and her family documented her battle on the 'Alanna's Journey To Recovery' Facebook page. She passed away on Tuesday morning, September 7.

A post on the Facebook page read: "Alanna lost her battle to cancer this morning at 7:45am in her mother’s arms surrounded by family."

The 16-year-old student was much loved and described as a 'firecracker' by her dad.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to Alanna today after her untimely passing:

Lainee Hanrahan said: "My deepest condolences to you Lael, Keith, Santiago, Helen, Andy and family. I can only imagine the pain you are experiencing. I cared for Alanna in Temple Street in July and she is exactly as her dad described, a firecracker. Sending you love, light and strength, may her beautiful soul rest in peace."

Shonagh Byrne added: "So sorry to hear this heartbreaking news, thinking of Alanna's family and friends at this very sad time. May Alanna's gentle soul rest in eternal peace."

Nicole Garry said: "Fly High beautiful girl. Thank you for being the most supportive and loving best friend my little sister could ask for. You have touched so many hearts, you’ll always be in our thoughts."

Siobhan Brennan said: "Devastating news, my deepest condolences to the family. A beautiful, brave young lady, rest in peace Alanna."

