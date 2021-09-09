Laois town to take part in 'Leave a Light On' project this winter

With winter fast approaching, Portlaoise businesses are taking part in the 'Leave a Light On Project', to foster a sense of positive mental health.

The 'Leave a Light On' project is funded by Healthy Ireland Laois and commissioned by Dunamaise Arts Centre.

Artists will be commissioned to create backlit transparent paper artworks, designed to hang in a business's public facing windows and shine bright in the winter evenings.

Once up and running, you can download an online map and use QR codes, which will take you on a walking tour of the artworks.

The group coordinators are looking for business owners to join the project and facilitate the use of one of their public facing windows.

"We are not necessarily looking for the entirety of your main product display window, a window above or adjacent to your business, or even the window on your door perhaps to display an artwork would be fantastic," said Caroline Keane, Project Co-ordinator.

The artwork would be displayed from mid-October, in association with Laois Connects, which runs through the month of October promoting Positive Mental Health & Wellbeing.

Statistics show that mental health in Ireland worsens in winter due to a lack of natural daylight, leading to a drop in serotonin and melatonin levels in the brain.

A light will be needed to be kept on in order to illuminate the artwork – this can either be a ceiling light or a lamp.

The project can cover a contribution of up to €15 for electricity/lighting costs if required.

If you would like to take part or would like any additional information first please contact leavealightonlaois@gmail.com.