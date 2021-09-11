Toyota’s new Hybrid SUV is on its way

The Toyota Yaris, the European Car of the Year for 2021 is taking to new heights, with the impending arrival of the new Yaris Cross SUV self-charging hybrid, available in four grades and priced from just €27,260 or €200 per month on Toyota Finance PCP.

The cars will be available at Toyota dealerships nationwide from the end of October and interested customers can get a sneak peak at the nationwide roadshow running from August 26th through to September 16th. Interested parties can contact their local dealer for dates and more information. With demand expected to be high there is likely to be a limited supply for Q4, 2021, so buyers are encouraged to get in touch with their dealers early to arrange a test drive.

The Yaris Cross is the car for an adventure and is suitable for life beyond urban streets, time can be spent exploring and enjoying the great outdoors on open roads. The new model’s essential ruggedness can be seen in the front under-run and a lower bumper protection plate at the rear. The specification also includes a set of silver roof rails as standard and 18-inch alloy wheels with a dark grey finish.

Safety First

The all-hybrid Yaris Cross range is designed to be the world’s safest compact car with a segment first centre airbag which protects passengers from bumping into each other in the event of a side impact. Yaris Cross owners will also enjoy the peace of mind that the new collision mitigation features which provides increasing safety at intersections and emergency steering assist.

As with all Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform models the Yaris Cross’ highly rigid body provides added passenger and cabin protection in the event of a collision. Other key safety features, pedestrian detection that works in both daylight and night time conditions, and cyclist detection that works in daylight. The renowned Toyota Safety Sense and is the only compact hybrid SUV to offer the intelligent all-wheel drive system (AWD-i) which automatically switches from front-wheel-drive to all-wheel-drive depending on road conditions, offering customers an enhanced layer of safety. Furthermore, the intelligent all-wheel-drive system comes standard with a manually-selected mode to enhance vehicle stability in tricky road conditions.

Exciting Driving Dynamics

With high body rigidity, a low centre of gravity and a well-balanced chassis, motorists will enjoy agile, nimble and sure-footed handling along with excellent ride comfort.

In the cabin, the Yaris Adventure’s features piano black trim details and a black headlining. The supportive leather-like seats are upholstered in an Adventure grade design and there is a deco line across the black, soft-touch instrument panel and inner door mouldings, finished in Yaris Cross’ signature Brass Gold colour. Leather is used for the steering wheel and shift lever gaiter.

Yaris Cross – All Urban, All SUV

Although built on the same GA-B platform -- part of the modular TNGA platform, Yaris Cross has a higher driving position and increased ground clearance than the latest Yaris, and true to its genuine SUV status which sits impressively alongside Toyota’s RAV4 -- the world’s original and best-selling recreational SUV, and Toyota C-HR compact crossover.