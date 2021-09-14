Illegal gambling lands local bookies on latest Revenue defaulter list

Bookmakers fined.
A local firm of bookies is listed on the latest Tax Defaulters list published by the Revenue Commissioners.
Revenue publishes the list in two parts. Part 1 includes persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.
Revenue names Harrington Bookmakers Limited, The Square, Castlecomer as being fined €5,000 in respect of two charges of illegal gambling.
There are a number of branches of Harrington Bookmakers in Kilkenny, Laois and Carlow.
The is one of 55 such cases are published resulting in €137,750 in court fines imposed between April 1 and June 30 this year.
Subject to certain criteria, in settlement cases where there is no agreement to a penalty, or a person fails to pay an agreed penalty, the Court determines the penalty.
Court penalties may also include imprisonment, partly suspended or suspended sentences, community service in lieu of imprisonment, and closure orders.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.