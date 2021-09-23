Search

Laois and Offaly ambulances crisis set for Dáil debate

Serious shortcomings in ambulance service available to the people of Laois and Offaly are set to be raised with the Minister for Health in the Dáil.

The situation with the national ambulance services and the situation in Laois and Offaly is on the agenda for Thursday, September 23 when problems will be raised with the Minister for Health by local TDs Brian Stanley and Barry Cowen.

The problems in getting an ambulance came to a head recently when a Portlaoise child was left injured on a pitch waiting for ambulance that never came. MORE BELOW LINK

Injured boy left waiting for ambulance at Laois soccer game

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 4.09pm.

Proceedings in Dáil Éireann can be viewed live

Recent hourly files of Dáil proceedings can be found here

Written records of Dáil debates can be found here

The Deputies have been given two minutes each to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.

The Deputies have one minute each for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.

