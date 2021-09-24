Search

24/09/2021

Laois Gardaí show zero tolerence to motorists parking in wheelchair zones

Laois Gardaí showing zero tolerence to motorists blocking wheelchair zones

One of the four vehicles fined in Abbeyleix on Make Way Day 2021 on September 24.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Friday September 24 is national Make Way Day, a day to highlight the barriers for people with a disability as they try to get around their towns and local areas.

Laois Gardaí are partners on the day and are following through on their promise for a 'zero tolerance' approach.

In one Laois town alone, they have issued four €150 fines to cars and vans who all parked up in the same wheelchair parking area.

They issue the following warning.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit are conducting operation enable today as part of Make Way Day 2021. Four fixed charge notices have already been issued in Abbeyleix to drivers of vehicles parked in disabled bays without holding a permit to do so. The penalty for this offence is a €150 fine. Please respect these spaces and keep them clear for Permit holders only," the Laois Offaly Garda division has warned.

See photos below that they have shared. 

Laois Paralympic heroes Nicole Turner and Gary O'Reilly are supporting the day. Everyone with mobility issues is asked to download an app from www.makewayday.com and share images of obstructions in their towns or 5km area and use the hashtag #makewayday21

Read more below.

