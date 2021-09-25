Search

IT Carlow awarded €1million for family carers course

Funding of €1million has been allocated to Institute of Technology Carlow for their family carers programme. 

The funding, which is part of a total €5million available, was announced during the week by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris. 

Four other higher level institutions received one million euro each, all for their programmes which reportedly help create "a better society". 

Carlow TD, Murnane O'Connor, spoke about the news and said, "The course provided family carers with the skills they need to care safely and confidently for a loved one at home, and with 94 per cent of the 162 students entering third level education for the first time, it also gave learners a renewed confidence in themselves.”

The recipients of the awards were chosen after an evaluation of twenty one impact case studies submitted to the Higher Education Authority (HEA). 

Speaking about the awards, Minister Harris said, "The institutions receiving awards today are clearly making a positive and significant impact on Irish society, in areas such as inclusion and gender equality, leadership and sustainability, and are helping create an Ireland that is progressive, and one in which every person has the same opportunities to reach their potential." 

