Laois councillor warns of frost factor in flooding

Calls for dredging of Laois river as houses and school at risk of flooding says TD
Vegetation in uncleared rivers that is killed by frost will add to the flooding risk in communities and land on the River Barrow, a Laois public representative has warned.
Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, warned Laois County Council officials and councillors that the weeds growing in rivers cause problems.
“The problem arises when the frist frost hits and all the weeds rise. That is natural every year but they gather at the bridges,” he said.
He added diggers are needed at tributaries to clear vegetation when he raised the issue at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.
