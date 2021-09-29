Search

29/09/2021

‘Whole road under water’ Laois council warned

laois emo laois emo

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A road in Emo that serves a busy local concrete products supplier is sometimes 'under water' according to a public representative who has called on Laois County Council to come up with a solution.

Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, called on county hall to address the serious flooding on the L31542 at Morette, Emo.

“The whole road is under water at times,” said Cllr Mullins at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said that the Council will arrange to meet with the Elected Member to agree the scope of works to address the flooding here.

Cllr Mullins thanked the engineer for the commitment.

Court will not accept any racism, man who called taxi driver 'a black c***' in Laois town told

Court will not accept any racism, man who called taxi driver 'a black c***' in Laois town told

Keys handover to council tenants of new Portlaoise apartments

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media