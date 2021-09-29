‘Whole road under water’ Laois council warned

A road in Emo that serves a busy local concrete products supplier is sometimes 'under water' according to a public representative who has called on Laois County Council to come up with a solution.
Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, called on county hall to address the serious flooding on the L31542 at Morette, Emo.
“The whole road is under water at times,” said Cllr Mullins at the Graiguecullen Portarlington Municipal District meeting.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said that the Council will arrange to meet with the Elected Member to agree the scope of works to address the flooding here.
Cllr Mullins thanked the engineer for the commitment.
