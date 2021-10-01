Search

01/10/2021

Laois soccer club memorial game in beloved members's memory to help sick child

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A beloved member of a Laois soccer club who fought a mammoth battle with cancer for many years, and donated money to the hospital who cared for him, is set to keep on supporting others in the form of a new annual memorial fundraising game.

The first annual Sean Dowling Memorial Shield has been announced by Mountmellick United FC. It will take place this Saturday October 2 in the club. The proceeds will go to help a little Mountmellick boy who is undergoing long term cancer treatment. 

Sean Dowling passed away on October 1 2020. He had been a lifelong member of MUFC, from player to coach to referee. In 2019 his club held a testimonial game to support him, and he donated €3,000 of that money to the Patient Comfort Fund in Tullamore hospital.

The first Sean Dowling Memorial Shield will raise money for the family of Cathail Dooley Holohan. Cathail, 4, is receiving treatment for leukaemia.  He is one of four young sons of Sarah Dooley from The Rock and Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick.

The soccer club are inviting everyone to come and view the fun game.

"Mountmellick United FC are delighted to announce the first annual Sean Dowling Memorial Shield charity game in memory of the great Sean Dowling.

"On the 2nd October at 3pm a Mountmellick XI "Class on Grass" will take on Shane Dowlings XI  "Outcast Bombers". There will be a €5 entry fee at the gate with all funds being donated to the Cathail Dooley Holohan fund.

"Why not come and join us in celebrating Sean's life and his contribution to football , all while raising some vital funds for Cathail," the club say to the community. 

Local News

