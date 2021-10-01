Covid support money awarded to Portlaoise community centre

A family support centre in Portlaoise has been awarded €23,000 to help it recover from the economic impact of the Covid pandemic.

Treo Nua Resource Centre in Knockmay, Portlaoise, remained open through Covid for its tenants but it lost out income because it could not offer its training rooms.

While life is now returning to normal, with dance classes, Sunday church groups and art classes all resuming, the centre has just gained some Covid Government funding.

This Friday October 1, Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance said he is pleased to confirm that Treo Nua has been granted €22,917 in COVID Stability funding. The funding is being provided by the Government and administered through Pobal.

"Treo Nua is another example of a local community and voluntary group who reach out and assist those most vulnerable. Covid has placed extra financial pressures on community and voluntary organisations and charities and this funding will go in some part to help stabilise the organisation.

"I would like to thank all involved in Treo Nua for their work and commitment to provide critical services to those most vulnerable in communities," Minister Fleming said.

Covid Stability Funding supports are aimed at groups that provide critical services within the community which have seen their incomes suffer as a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

Treo Nua manage and operate a community centre which acts as a focus and catalyst for the community of Portlaoise and surrounding areas, with a view to promoting the educational, cultural and economic development of the residents of the community. They provide and maintain high quality, accessible and affordable premises in order to facilitate the delivery of a range of personal, social, health and educational services or programmes.

It is an associated company of Laois County Council, who this week confirm that bookings have now resumed at the centre, for clients including LOETB and Laois Partnership.

"Dance classes, Latvian Sunday school and other church group bookings have also resumed. Art classes for older people which ceased last year are starting back in October. the centre continues to play an important role not only for tenants but the local and wider community. All usage continues in compliance with the prevailing covid rules," the council reports.