Bookies say Laois Lotto players are 'no hopers' in near €20 million lotto jackpot

Dublin is the favourite to win the nearly €20 million historic Lotto jackpot while Laois is among a handful of counties where players are 'no hopers', according to the bookmaking firm Paddy Power.

The bookies says this Saturday's Irish Lotto has a history making jackpot of €19,060,800 up for grabs. Having done the numbers the gambling outfit reckon there's a 35% chance the winner will be a Dub (15/8).

Cork is next in the betting (8/1) meaning there is an 11% chance the winner is from the Rebel county.

A winner from Galway (14/1) or Donegal (14/1) are both 7% chances, followed by Louth (16/1) which is a 6% chance.

Meanwhile, Paddy Power says lotto players in Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Laois, Longford and Leitrim "look like no hopers", will each of these counties rated as having a chance of 1% or less of winning the epic jackpot tomorrow night.

The last big win in Laois was back in 2012 when a family won more than €8 million in the National Lottery. A Dublin Bus syndicate won nearly €24 million with a ticket purchased in Portarlington in 2016.

It's been 13 years since the Dan Morrissey syndicate in Bennekerry, Co Carlow scooped the previous record Lotto Jackpot of €18.9 million.

Paddy Power is giving odds of 66/1 for lightening to strike twice in Carlow.

The biggest ever individual win came in 2008 in Dungarvan in Co. Waterford. The lucky ticket was sold in an Eason's store and paid €16.7 million.

There's a 4% chance (25/1) that Waterford is the home of yet another slice of Lotto history.

Spokesman Paddy Power said; "There's a Lotto cash up for grabs on Saturday with people across the country dreaming of handing in their resignation letters on Monday morning."