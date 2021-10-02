Record €19 million lotto jackpot numbers announced by National Lottery

The winning lotto numbers in the historic €19 million jackpot National Lottery lotto have been drawn.
The numbers out of the drum on Saturday, October 2 were: 01 22 24 26 30 47. The bonus ball was 07
The winning Lotto plus one draw numbers are: 12 13 14 20 31 44. The bonus ball was 43.
The winning Lotto plus two draw number were: 12 17 18 21 33 37. The bonus ball was 23.
The National Lotter said the jackpot would be capped if there was no winner. Anthing that would have rolled over to make it bigger will be added to the other draw prizes.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.