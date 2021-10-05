Search

05/10/2021

Stones falling from wall in Laois village

Stones falling from wall in Laois village

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A wall beside a footpath in Durrow needs to be secured, according to a Laois public representative.

Cllr Ollie Clooney  called on Laois County Council to repair the wall on the Cork Road,  from the old school house to the entrance of The Lions AFC pitch.

“Stones are getting loose and falling from the wall onto the footpath. Residents have approached me about it,” he said.

Cllr James Kelly supported the motion tabled at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting saying  the wall needs to be urgently repaired.   

Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that Laois County Council would meet Cllr Clooney at the site to examine the concern.

