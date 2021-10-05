Stones falling from wall in Laois village

A wall beside a footpath in Durrow needs to be secured, according to a Laois public representative.
Cllr Ollie Clooney called on Laois County Council to repair the wall on the Cork Road, from the old school house to the entrance of The Lions AFC pitch.
“Stones are getting loose and falling from the wall onto the footpath. Residents have approached me about it,” he said.
Cllr James Kelly supported the motion tabled at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting saying the wall needs to be urgently repaired.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that Laois County Council would meet Cllr Clooney at the site to examine the concern.
Portlaoise Garda Station's upgrade was included in the new National Development Plan and the expiring plan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.