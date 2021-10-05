Search

Private staff drafted in to clear Laois backlog for vital child assessments

Health Minister must see hospital service first-hand, says Fianna Fáil's Sean Fleming

Minister of State Sean Fleming

The HSE is to turn to the private sector to help reduced a year speech and language waiting list in Laois and other counties.

Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming said he has been informed that the HSE has confirmed that they will employ agency staff to deal with the lack of speech and language therapists in the midland region and especially to assist children who need this facility.

"The HSE has informed me that there are 2 vacancies in the Laois/Offaly area and that they are now employing agency staff pending the permanent appointment to fill these vacancies," said the Minister of State at the Department of Finance.

Minister Fleming said the HSE also confirmed that the two agency staff started very recently and the initial assessment waiting time was 12 months but this has now according to the HSE being reduced to eight weeks.

Minister Fleming added that he opes the backlog will improve in the area and if parents are finding difficulties to please let him know this so he can take the matter up again with the HSE.

