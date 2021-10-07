Laois singing postman publishes new poetry book on his town

A Laois postman who sings and writes poetry as well as delivering letters for the past 20 years, has published a new book of poems in honour of his home town.

John Lawlor's new book is called Poems from Mountmellick.

Arllow Publishing Company say the book is based on experiences from his hometown of Mountmellick where John is affectionately known as the Poetic Posty.

"John writes of his experiences and observations from fond childhood memories to more emotional experiences of loss, rhythmic and heart-warming, these 30 poems with an accompanying picture give a beautiful glimpse into Johns 'Small Town with a Big Heart'."

John played a part in Mountmellick's recent Poetry Town events. His poem Statcation (below) was one of those to be handed out as a keepsake 'receipt' to customers in local shops.

The full colour 70 page book is on sale for £10.99 through John's own website page here.

A second book is to rapidly follow the first. John is publishing a book of poems about Christmas in Mountmellick on November 1, which is available now from his website to preorder.