Search

11/10/2021

New pipes in Laois village to tackle continual flooding

laois county council

County Hall Portlaoise has plan lined up

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

New pipes to tackle flooding at an estate in The Swan were pledged by Laois County Council at a recent meeting.

Cllr Padraig Fleming asked the council for an update on when the flooding outside the houses in Imleach Estate, The Swan would be resolved.  

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied at the September Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District September meeting.

“A new road gulley and drainage pipework is needed at this location.  These works will commence in the next fortnight and will take 3 to 4 days to complete,” he said.

Cllr Fleming welcomed the pledge. He said a number of homeowners have faced continual flooding outside their home during heavy rain.

Bank seeks possession of Midlands woman's house damaged by pyrite

WATCH: Gardai begin search of remote woods in relation to Deirdre Jacob case

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media