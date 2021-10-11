New pipes in Laois village to tackle continual flooding

County Hall Portlaoise has plan lined up
New pipes to tackle flooding at an estate in The Swan were pledged by Laois County Council at a recent meeting.
Cllr Padraig Fleming asked the council for an update on when the flooding outside the houses in Imleach Estate, The Swan would be resolved.
Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer replied at the September Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District September meeting.
“A new road gulley and drainage pipework is needed at this location. These works will commence in the next fortnight and will take 3 to 4 days to complete,” he said.
Cllr Fleming welcomed the pledge. He said a number of homeowners have faced continual flooding outside their home during heavy rain.
