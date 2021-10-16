Errill needs school signpost Laois council told

St Colmcille's NS Errill
A direction sign must be erected in Errill to notify people as to the whereabouts of the local school.
Cllr John King, made the call in a motion tabled to the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting. He said a sign is needed because St Colmcille’s National School is about half mile from the village.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that Laois County Council would arrange to meet Cllr King to review the current signage in the village.
