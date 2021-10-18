Search

18/10/2021

Compo cuts shows progress at last in insurance claims Laois Offaly Minister

Motor Insurance

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

A cut in compensation claims is evidence that insurance reform is having an effect according to the Laois Offaly Minister of State with responsibility for insurance Seán Fleming.

The Fianna Fáil TD welcomed a new report which he said shows the value of average injury awards made by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has fallen by 40% from last year's levels.

He said personal injury awards are the single biggest contributory factor of insurance premium prices for drivers, homeowners and businesses. 

The TD pointed to new research shows that between 27 April and the end of September, average awards dropped from €23,877 to €14,233. He added that it also shows that nearly half of PIAB’s awards are now under €10,000.

“I am particularly pleased to see these results after only 15 months in Government," said Dep Fleming.

"Reducing the size of awards was one of my main priorities when I entered office. I ensured that these guidelines were delivered and implemented six months ahead of its original schedule. This means many people are seeing reductions in their insurance premiums now.”

“I am aware some businesses are struggling to access affordable insurance. It’s important that we see the insurance industry meet their public commitments to pass on their reduction in costs to their customers,” concluded the statement.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media