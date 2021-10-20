No funding for car parking in Laois village

There was no funding available in the 2021 housing maintenance budget to install additional parking at the Churchfield Heights estate in Castletown, Cllr Conor Bergin was told at the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

In a reply to Cllr Bergin's motion calling for the installation of additional parking spaces at this location, Trevor Hennessy, A/SE Housing said that the Council's housing staff would be happy to meet with the Cllr on site to examine the feasibility of the request in terms of the location and cost.

Cllr Bergin said it was not the reply he had hoped for. He said there were 30-35 houses in the estate.

Bus services had been lost in Castletown and consequently people needed cars, he noted. A few more paking bays were needed. He said he was anxious to get it into the programme of works. He said he would like to get it costed and to come back to discuss funding.

Cllr James Kelly noted that the same situation pertained to Ossory Court.