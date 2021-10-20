Search

20/10/2021

‘Led up garden path’ over Laois council contractors in Stradbally

Council wades into private operators

‘Led up garden path’ over Laois council contractors in Stradbally

Contractors need to 'shape up'

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

A councillor feels like he is being misled over the completion of footpaths in Stradbally by contractors retained by Laois County Council.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy, Fianna Fáil, said that while he was happy with work done by county council staff, he is extremely concerned with the manner in which outsourced contractors are operating.

“I have a major with the footpaths in Woodview in Stradbally. The work has  been going on there for an awful long time,” he said.

Cllr McEvoy said the contractors have come and gone with delays in between.

“It is definitely not acceptable with what is happening with footpaths in Stradbally. I am being led up the garden path with promises,” he said.

He said unfulfilled promises of work being completed is making the council look ‘very foolish’.

He made clear that the work done by the council is top quality.

“It’s the outside contractors that need to shape up. Somebody needs to have a word with them. I am certainly not happy with the length of time it takes between starting and finishing a job. It is just not on,” he said.

He feared that contractors are either taking on too much work or being giving too much, either way he  wants the council’s management to step in.

Leinster Express part of major rollout of Google News Showcase in Ireland

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media