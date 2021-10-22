Search

22/10/2021

Laois SuperValu ATM 'struggling' to supply cash after Bank of Ireland shuts

SuperValu issues customer notice

bank of ireland rathdowney

Bank of Ireland Rathdowney one of three in Laois for the chop

The price of closing banks is already being paid in Laois where the local SuperValu cash machine has run short.

The operators of the shop in Rathdowney have updated local people on the issue and how to find other means of withdrawing cash.

"We are aware that since Bank of Ireland closed in Rathdowney, it has put more pressure on our in-store ATM, and we are struggling to meet that demand. We recycle all our cash into the ATM, but since people are using more and more debit/credit cards, we only receive a limited amount of cash," said the notice on Facebook.

The SuperValu advised shoppers about where else they could get notes locally.

"please be aware that anyone with an AIB or Bank Of Ireland account can withdraw cash with their debit card from the Post Office in the store 9am-5:30pm Monday - Friday, and 9am-1pm Saturdays," said the notice on Facebook.

Bank of Ireland closed three branches in Laois in October - Rathdowney, Mountrath and Durrow. It closed some 80 branches in the Republic and more in Northern Ireland.

The bank retains branches in Portlaoise, Mountmellick and Abbeyleix. 

