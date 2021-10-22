Search

22/10/2021

Repeated delays to finish new Portlaoise social houses 'a disaster'

New Portlaoise social houses 'left idle'

Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at the new Clonrooske houses in Portlaoise.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

New houses for people on the Laois council waiting list are almost finished for months, but nobody can move in until next year because of minor issues not completed. 

The 32 houses are in the Clonrooske housing estate in Knockmay, Portlaoise, built by the Clúid housing body for Laois County Council for its tenants.

Their completion date has been delayed several times since last March but now the tenants must wait until next year.

Some have been placed in emergency housing according to a councillor who lives in the adjoining estate.

Sinn Féin Cllr Caroline Dwane Stanley is demanding that the houses be finished quickly.

"We were given a date in March, another date in May, then June or July and then early September. The explanation we are given now is we can't get contractors back to complete works in the bathrooms. I am aware there are difficulties with this but now we are pushed beyond Christmas. In August 15 tenants were allocated homes and some were on a notice to quit. The housing officer was able to accommodate them but there is fierce disappointment. 

"We are being fobbed off, they are coming back with the same answer for months. I'm not accepting this and I'm asking for a meeting with Clúid," she said.

She spoke at the October meeting of Portlaoise Muncipal District where she tabled a motion urging a meeting. 

The council's reply which Cllr Dwane Stanley is not accepting, said that they are in regular contact with Clúid about the delays and the houses should should be ready by the end of June 2022.

"Delay issues to date have been the availability of sub-contractors to complete minor fixes and ESB connection issues. Cluid have advised that all three phases will be delivered by Q2 2022 and all efforts are being made to ensure that Phases 1 and 2 are delivered prior to that date".

Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald seconded and said the housing crisis is getting worse.

"This development has been a disaster for people waiting on a home. The crisis is getting worse, I've never seen it as bad. These houses would free up other accommodation. It's absolutely frightening. I have never had as many people coming to me. I don't find it acceptable, I know there are delays but to say to people last May that they are getting a house, it's not fair to leave them hanging on. It's gone beyond excuses. It so unfair for pepole waiting on homes to be told it will be after Christmas. If we could have a meeting with Clúid it would be helpful," she said.

A meeting is to be arranged. 

Bollards requested to stop parents blocking cycle lanes at Portlaoise schools

Short term free parking requested at Portlaoise hospital

Year long wait for promised school Portlaoise pedestrian crossing

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media