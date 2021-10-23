Over 100 new houses on the way in Laois following Department approval

Approval has been granted for three significant housing projects in Laois.

Sean Fleming TD, Minister of State at the Department of Finance confirmed that approval has been granted for three housing projects in Laois by the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The Department has approved funding for the former CBS site in Portlaoise which will see 67 new homes built by Cluid Approved Housing Body. These new houses will then be let out to people on the Laois County Council housing list.

The project will be delivered in three phases with the first stage due for delivery before the end of 2022. Site preparation works have recently commenced on this project.

Approval has been granted to Laois County Council for 18 new social homes at Derry Rd, Durrow. This project will see 9x1 bed, 4x2 bed and 5x3 bed homes constructed.

Expected delivery on this project is 2023. These new homes are in addition to the Sean Doire housing project for 22 houses already in progress on the Cork Road in Durrow.

Portarlington will also benefit as Laois County Council has been approved to acquire 18 homes in Market Square, Portarlington. 15 of the homes are proposed for elderly residents.

''This is excellent news that 103 new housing units will become available to provide homes for families and individuals in County Laois,'' stated Minister Fleming.

''I look forward to seeing the works commence on these projects and I hope to see more projects approved in the future to help alleviate the housing problems people are currently trying to deal with.''