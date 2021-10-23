Search

23/10/2021

Upgrade at an advance stage at Laois hospitals

No funding, no progress and further delays at Abbeyleix Hospital

Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Work is at an advanced stage that could ease the pressure for beds at Portlaoise hospital and help secure the future of the Abbeyleix hospital.

The HSE has provided a update on the on the upgrade work at both Laois health facilities which link them closer together in the delivery of care to local people.

Details were provided to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan who tabled a Dáil question. He asked the Minister for Health if  couldl provide a progress report on the refurbishment and new building development planned for Abbeyleix hospital.

The health minister delegated a response to the HSE who replied directly to the Fine Gael TD in writing.

"There is currently an upgrade/renovation ongoing of Area A in Abbeyleix CNU, this will comprise of 10 single en suite rooms and in adherence to HIQA and IPC standards. Transfer back into this part of the building is expected by the end of this year," said Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation.

He added: "The plans are currently underway by Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) to provide a step down facility at this location as part of the Winter Plan 2021/2022.

"The day care service in Portlaoise is currently being renovated with tenders being sought by November 3 2021. We anticipate that the day care services will resume as soon as works are completed," concluded the reply.

It is a decade since the HSE wanted to close Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. While inpatient numbers have declined in the past decade - new plans provide for an enhanced role for the facility.

Over 100 new houses on the way in Laois following Department approval

Art and health merge in Laois for the Portlaoise 'Leave a Light On' project

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media