Upgrade at an advance stage at Laois hospitals

Work is at an advanced stage that could ease the pressure for beds at Portlaoise hospital and help secure the future of the Abbeyleix hospital.

The HSE has provided a update on the on the upgrade work at both Laois health facilities which link them closer together in the delivery of care to local people.

Details were provided to Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan who tabled a Dáil question. He asked the Minister for Health if couldl provide a progress report on the refurbishment and new building development planned for Abbeyleix hospital.

The health minister delegated a response to the HSE who replied directly to the Fine Gael TD in writing.

"There is currently an upgrade/renovation ongoing of Area A in Abbeyleix CNU, this will comprise of 10 single en suite rooms and in adherence to HIQA and IPC standards. Transfer back into this part of the building is expected by the end of this year," said Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer, Midlands Louth Meath Community Health Organisation.

He added: "The plans are currently underway by Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise (MRHP) to provide a step down facility at this location as part of the Winter Plan 2021/2022.

"The day care service in Portlaoise is currently being renovated with tenders being sought by November 3 2021. We anticipate that the day care services will resume as soon as works are completed," concluded the reply.

It is a decade since the HSE wanted to close Abbeyleix Community Nursing Unit. While inpatient numbers have declined in the past decade - new plans provide for an enhanced role for the facility.