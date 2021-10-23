Traffic calming needed for busy Laois village

Traffic calming measures were required in Coolrain village, Cllr James Kelly told the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
He was speaking on his own motion calling for measures for the village.
He noted that Coolrain was a very popular place. It also had a playground there, as well as the Sawmills and a busy pub. There were new houses on the main street and there would be more development in the village.
He said he would commit some of his discretionary funding to it. He noted that this was small money but it went a long way.
Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said the Council would arrange to meet Cllr Kelly there to examine the area of concern.
