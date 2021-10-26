No funding for additional street lighting in Laois town

Lighting at Factory Street, Mountrath could be improved by installing three additional lights there, Cllr James Kelly was told at the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
In his reply to Cllr Kelly's motion calling for the urgent dedication of funds to intall street lights at blacked out areas on the street, Farhan Nasiem, Senior Executive Engineer, Road Design said that he had met with Cllr Kelly. However, at present there was not funding available to install these lights.
Cllr Kelly noted that there were gaps in lighting on the street. ''My understanding is that it would take €4,000 to €5,000. I will be pushing hard to get funding from the Council to get the job done,'' he stated.
