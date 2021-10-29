Green light for flood relief works in Laois town

An Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council and local Fine Gael Councillor Conor Bergin has welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanala today to grant permission for flood relief works on Shannon Street, Mountrath to begin as soon as possible.

€46,565 in funding was secured by Laois County Council from the Office of Public Works (OPW) last September to carry out flood mitigation works on Shannon Street, Mountrath under the Minor Works Scheme.

This issue has been causing distress and anxiety to many residents and businesses on Shannon Street for years, according to the Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council and local Fine Gael Councillor Conor Bergin in the Borris-In-Ossory/Mountmellick area.

''I have met with and spoken to some of the residents on Shannon Street about their concerns about the ongoing flood risk, which has caused a lot of damage and disruption in Mountrath in recent years.

''Homeowners have informed me that they are living in fear of another flood, which can occur at any time, particularly with inclement weather at the moment. Aside from the risk of homes flooding, there is also an ongoing risk of flooding at Mountrath Playground.

''Both myself and local Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan have been working closely on this issue and I greatly welcome the recent decision by An Bord Pleanala to grant permission for the works to proceed. I have spoken to Laois County Council and I am anxious that these flood mitigation works are carried out as soon as possible and the new culvert installed before the winter.'' Councillor Bergin concluded.