Leaves Festival of Writing & Music in Laois

Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ni Chonaill; Michelle de Forge, Director, Dunamaise Arts Centre and Donal Brennan, Director of Services Laois County Council at the launch of the Leaves Festival of Writing
Laois Arts Office and Dunamaise Arts Centre have welcomed their Guest Curator Clíodhna Ní Anluain to Portlaoise as they prepared for the 14th annual Leaves festival of writing and music.
Taking place from 2nd to 7th November, this year’s festival features a multi-media programme of live and virtual events with everything from conversations to music, readings, film, theatre, essays, workshops and more with a wealth of literary contributors; including Bernard MacLaverty, Louise Nealon, Philip Ó Ceallaigh, Vona Groarke Paul Rouse and Portlaoise’s own Pauline Clooney, to name but a few.
For tickets or to check out the full programme of events see www.leavesfestival.ie or www.dunamaise.ie. Tickets can also be booked directly from Dunamaise Box Office, Tel: 057 8663355.
Leaves Festival 2021, is brought to you by Laois Arts Office and Dunamaise Arts Centre and funded by Laois County Council, the Arts Council and Creative Ireland Laois.
