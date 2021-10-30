Road resurfacing near Laois amenity should be 'a priority'

The resurfacing of the road at Granstown, Ballacolla should be a priority for 2022, Cllr John King told the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.
He was speaking on his own motion calling on the Council to resurface the road under a Community Involvement Scheme. The road had gone beyond repair, he stated.
In reply Edmond Kenny, District Engineer said that applications under the Community Involvement Scheme would be considered in 2022 when, and if, the funding was allocated.
Cllr King said that residents on the road had agreed to do their share. He said he looked forward to the end result.
