31/10/2021

Laois County Council will not take the lead on Erkina Blueway

It was better that the Council did not take the lead in delivering the Erkina Blueway project for Durrow and Rathdowney, Cllr John King was told at the Borris-Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

In his reply to Cllr King's motion calling on the Council to take the lead on delivery of the project, Simon Walton, Director of Services noted that Leader funding had been allocated to the local group advancing the project, who had secured planning permission. It was Mr Walton's opinion that if the Council took the lead now, it could jeopardise this Leader funding.

Clarification could be sought from Leader.

Cllr King noted that trojan work had been done by the group and by Michael G. Phelan. The project was extending from Woodenbridge to the Conoboro.

The work needed was small, involving the cutting of branches along the river.

Cllr King asked whether it was possible to get Paul McLoughlin from the Capital Projects Office to assist in moving the project forward.

Director of Services, Donal Brennan said that Mr McLoughlin's schedule was fully committed at present.

The Erkina Blueway project has preliminary accreditation from Blueways Ireland.

