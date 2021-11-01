Prepare for delays as Portarlington roadworks start

Works to start from Marian Hill out towards the roundabout
Traffic in Portarlington will experience delays this week due to new roadworks that began on Monday, November 1.
Laois County Council has issued notification of temporary Stop and Go Boards from Marian Hill outwards on the R419 Spa Street / Edenderry Road.
The traffic managment is in place from 8am until 6pm until Friday November 5.
The council say it is for the purposes of Footpath Works.
Many new houses in the rapidly growing commuter town have been built along the road, with more to come. See story below photo.
