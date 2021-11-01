Management job at Laois County Council comes with impressive salary

One of the top managerial jobs in Laois County Council has been advertised, and it comes with a big salary.

A Director of Services role is being sought to be filled by the local authority. There are four such directors in Laois County Council, overseen by the Chief Executive Officer.

The salary on offer for the senior position is €96,723 to €114,308.

"A vacancy now exists in Laois County Council for the position of Director of Service.

The successful candidate will have:

A career record that demonstrates the necessary senior level leadership and management skills to manage, develop and motivate a large multidisciplinary team;

Experience of managing change in a complex and dynamic environment;

A significant record of achievement of results;

Excellent stakeholder management, influencing and communication skills.

The recruitment campaign for this role is managed by the Public Appointments Service.

Details can be seen on the publicjobs.ie website.