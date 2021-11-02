Search

02/11/2021

Multiple speed offences in one night on Laois road

Gardaí detected five motorists breaking the limit in one evening on a Laois road which is finally in line for some measures aimed at slowing drivers who have made life dangerous for residents.

The issue emerged at a recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting regarding the road in the Newtown Crettyard area.

Cllr Padraig Fleming, Fianna Fáil, flagged the garda action after tabling a joint motion with Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, in which they called on Laois County Council to examine and consider what extra safety measures can be taken.

He said the road in question is a straight 1km stretch of the R 430 road at Dromagh, Sallysbridge and Newtown.

“The speed of cars is making it very dangerous for residents entering / exiting their own homes and is becoming unsafe for people who walk or cycle this road . There are over 50 residents on this road,” said his motion.

In reply, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, outlined what is happening.

“Laois County Council has inspected this location.  Safety improvement works have now commenced with the installation of red/white barrier boards at each corner of Sally’s Bridge.  “Additional road markings will also be installed on both approaches.  We will also install additional hidden-dip signage and a solar powered flashing slow sign on both approaches,” said the engineer in a written reply.

Cllr Fleming welcomed the promised action which he understood would take a few months to complete.

“What you are doing there is absolutely fantastic. It is going to make it safer. The residents are happy with the plans,” he said. 

He added that Gardaí have been on the route clocking motorists.

“They have been doing spot checks. On one evening they caught five people speeding,” he said.

Cllr Ben Brennan, Independent, also welcomed the reply. However, he suggested a continuous white line on the road which could be broken at the entrances to houses on the road.

Mr McVeigh took note of the proposal.

Local News

