02/11/2021

RESPONSE: Laois fire station big enough for fire engine says council

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A claim by a Laois TD that a local fire station is too small to fit its fire engine has been refuted by Laois County Council.

Rathdowney fire station is in need of a new building the council has confirmed, but a senior manager says the existing building can still fit the station's fire tender, disagreeing with a statement made by Laois TD Brian Stanley.

Director of Services Simon Walton told the Leinster Express that they have sought money for new buildings for both Stradbally and Rathdowney fire stations to the Department of the Environment.

"We have applied for two new Fire Stations to the Department of the Environment’s Fire Station Capital Programme 2021 – 2025; Stradbally, Rathdowney.  Neither station has been approved for funding as of yet."

Mr Walton points out that they were successful in getting recent funding to upgrade other stations including Mountmellick and Abbeyleix. 

"However funding for the replacement of either of the two Fire Stations in question has not materialised to date.

"In an effort to support the allocation of funding we have a Part 8 Proposal on public display at the moment for Stradbally Fire Station. In circumstances where Part 8 approval is secured, the project is then effectively ‘shovel ready’, pending the allocation of funding.

"Similarly we will consider a Part 8 process for Rathdowney Fire Station in 2022," the Director of Services said.

He confirmed that there is however a shortage of space in the two stations.

"There are existing space restrictions in both the Stradbally and Rathdowney Fire Stations. We endeavour to allocate the space available in the interests of service efficiency and staff welfare. The fact that these two Stations are our replacement priorities tells its own story.

"Finally I note that the Rathdowney Fire Tender was recently, temporarily, relocated to allow for resurfacing of the Fire Tender Bay in which it is normally parked in Rathdowney Fire Station," Mr Walton said.

He was responding to a statement made by Deputy Brian Stanley last week, urging the Government to fund new stations for Rathdowney and Stradbally. Dep Stanley said he was told by Minister Darragh O'Brien that neither station was included in their five year programme. He claimed that Rathdowney station was "too small for the new fire tender". Read in full below.

